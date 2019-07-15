Ozuna and Anitta Heat Things Up With New Video "Muito Calor"

Ozuna and Anitta team up in the new music video “Muito Calor,” released this week. The urban music singers heat things up with their new samba-infused song and fans are raging over the collaboration. Filmed in Brazil, the clip shows a colorful neighborhood with samba dancers and locals playing soccer and practicing capoeira. Then Ozuna appears on the scene, singing that the summer heat is better when he is with a lovely muse, played by — you guessed it — Anitta. The Brazilian queen looks stunning in a pink bikini and yellow fishnet getup, and seduces the Puerto Rican singer with a provocative dance. The stars also dance it up at a football field turned into a night club, and get happily wet under the rain. The video is an explosion of neon colors, joy and sensuality.

Both Anitta and Ozuna teased their new music collaboration on social media and their fans showed them love, showering them in fire emojis and hearts.

Anitta has already filmed music videos with reggaeton royalty like Maluma (“Si o no”) and J Balvin (“Downtown”).

Ozuna is no stranger to hit collaborations either; just check out his songs “La modelo” with Cardi B and “La rompe corazones” with Daddy Yankee. It’s no surprise that the music video for “Muito Calor” is proving to be a hit, with over 9 million views so far on YouTube.