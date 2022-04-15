Anitta, Gaby Moreno and Karol G Want You to Have the Best Easter With Their New Music

Easter weekend has arrived and with it, all our favorite activities.

To make sure you've got the best playlist for your Easter parties, we're bringing you songs from Gaby Moreno, Karol G, Becky G and Anitta.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

"Si en el fondo" by Gaby Moreno

Gaby Moreno tugs at our heart strings with this song of uncertainty, desire and love. "Si En El Fondo" is part of her upcoming album Alegoría, and was co-written with Grammy Award-winning Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ulises Hadjis. "It is a song about indecision with nods to 70s country and folk," Moreno said.

"Mamiii" by Karol G and Becky G

The musical collaboration of the year has returned with a sizzling music video. The upbeat female empowerment anthem has been re-released with a music video that screams mamiii. The single has amassed an impressive 350 million streams globally to date, with over 150 million streams on Spotify alone.

"Que nos paso?" by paopao and iZaak

Part of their new EP relaciones tóxicas, this new single dives perfectly into the theme of toxic relationships through both the female and male perspective. Each song talks about going through the emotions surrounding sex, communication and the increasing distance when outside people become involved in a relationship.

"Gimme Your Number" by Anitta

Anitta has finally released her new album and Warner Records debut with Versions of Me. The album is packed with some of her spiciest singles including "Envolver," "Boys Don't Cry," "Faking Love" featuring Saweetie, "Girl From Rio," and "Me gusta" with Cardi B & Myke Towers.

"Gimme Your Number" features all the essentials for a summer anthem, with a reimagining of "La bamba" and its sizzling rhythm.

"Infraganti" by Sael and Taiko