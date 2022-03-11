Get ready to groove into the weekend with the hottest new music from today's top Latin music talent.

From urban melodies from Justin Quiles and Villano Antillano, to captivating lyrical masterpieces by Gaby Moreno and Omar Apollo, this week's top picks have it all.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

Cheerful woman enjoying while dancing Credit: Getty Images / Maskot

"Gucci fendi" by Justin Quiles with Eladio Carrión

Latin Grammy Award nominee Justin Quiles has joined forces with Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión to launch the first song from his upcoming studio album. The track showcases Quiles' unique vocals and lyrical style while accentuating his flow.

"Nobody's Wrong" by Gaby Moreno

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Gaby Moreno, is teasing her recently announced full-length album Alegoría with this rock-infused single. The Guatemalan artist's soulful sound resonates with this new track that showcases her artistic versatility.

"Musically, I felt I needed something where I could just let loose and bring out this other side of me, which is heavily influenced by blues and rock," Moreno said regarding the new single. "I had this guitar riff for a while and brought it to my friend Adam Levy who had heard Joe Walsh say 'Nobody's Wrong' in an interview. The song is just about carrying on with your life and not getting sucked in by all the drama that two very different, but very valid points of view, can create."

"Veo, veo" by Villano Antillano

Villano Antillano, a pioneer in Puerto Rico's Queer movement and urban music sensation, is presenting her first single alongside Rapetón Approved. As with all of Villano's songs, this single is defiant and rebellious—layered with urban melodies that reveal the ups and downs of growing up as a Queer trans femme in the Caribbean. "It's a song that has power and magnetism, that makes me feel proud and happy to be who I am," she said.

"Nada" by Monsieur Periné

Colombian artists Monsieur Periné have released their heart-wrenching new single, "Nada," about a painful breakup. The band's vocalist, Catalina Garcia, explained the inspiration behind the song, saying, "Despite the heartache, it was clear to me that there was no turning back. It was time to say farewell. Love is like a plant, it can wilt and die, but if you weed out what's blocking its splendor, it can once again bloom like the spring from within. The strength of love dwells inside of you and loving yourself is the first step."

"Killing Me" by Omar Apollo