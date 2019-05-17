Check Out the Fresh Tracks and Remixes From Dalex, Rauw Alejandro, Brytiago and El Alfa This Week

Image zoom

Once May hits, we aren’t just switching jackets for transitional light pieces — it’s also time to be on the lookout for summers bangers like Brytiago’s carefully planned remix to “La Mentira,” featuring singer-dancer Rauw Alejandro. Rauw expressed in our last interview that he hoped to maintain his current position as one of the most sought after voices for remixes. This is very likely to happen as he’s dropping his own single and the “La Mentira” feature on the same day. Dalex, another artist on the rise internationally, dropped “Lo Que Te Gusta” May 14, following the success of his “Pa Mi” remix video release, which grabbed more than 10.3 million views on YouTube. El Alfa continues his quest to ensure Dominican dembow’s international recognition, adding Farruko, Darell and Myke Towers to his Sister Nancy–sampled track “Pa Jamaica.”

Brytiago, “La Mentira” Remix featuring Cazzu, Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, Sech and Rafa Pabon

This remix to “La Mentira” is an eclectic sancocho of artists. Puerto Rican native Brytiago was only 23 years old when he got signed to Daddy Yankee’s record label Cartel Records, now the 26-year-old is one of the rising stars in the genre. Joining forces with the Argentinian feminine voice of rap, Cazzu, the Puerto Rican R&B voice of urbano Rauw Alejandro, Panamanian whiz Sech, 25-year-old composer-rapper Myke Towers and the rumba and salsa of vocalist Rafa Pabon. The video, which portrays the toxicity in attraction, was produced by Ivan Joel with art direction by Abner Maldonado (Abez).

Rauw Alejandro, “Cubierto de Ti,” featuring Lary Over

Rauw is not playing games this year. The artist snagged the award for Artist Revelation in the Premios Tu Music Urbano a month or so back, following his lit collaboration alongside veteran Nicky Jam for “Que le de.” Now he presents “Cubierto De Ti” featuring fellow Puerto Rican Larry Over, produced by Mr. Nais Gai and Achilles. It’s part of Rauw’s new EP Trap Cake Vol. 1.

Dalex

Once half of the duo Jayma y Dalex, the 29-year-old rapper born in Philadelphia and later raised in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, grew up influenced by reggaetón idols from the golden era like Wisin y Yandel, Zion y Lennox, Tego Calderon and Daddy Yankee and is an international up-and-comer many have their eyes on. Currently signed to Rich Music along with singer-composer Sech, he’s pushing his latest album, Climax, as well as the remix to “Pa Mi.”

El Alfa, “Pa Jamaica” featuring Farruko, Darell, Myke Towers and Big O

When producer Chael Produciendo spoke to us last January, he knew exactly why he sampled Sister Nancy’s “Bam Bam,“ “It was a vibe that just came to me, I’ve always loved Jamaican music and culture, and I’ve always wanted to do something like that…. When [Alfa] heard it, he went crazy. Once he felt the essence, he said we have to call it ‘Pa Jamaica.’” The homage to the Jamaican origins of Dominican dembow is heard loud and clear, and El Alfa strategically brought out three more current heavy hitters of el genero urbano: Farruko, Myke Towers and Darell.