Now Playing: 5 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new releases from Latino artists. Today, we round up the best new releases for the week ending September 25.

1. Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, "Pa Ti" and "Lonely"

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, stars of the upcoming rom-com Marry Me, have teamed up for not one but two singles, titled "Pa Ti" and "Lonely." In the two-part video, the pair are shown as a couple engaged in a forbidden relationship. The Bronx diva even does a Chicago-inspired dance routine while her character has to spend some time in prison. Both songs will be included in Marry Me, which is due out on Valentine's Day of next year.

"Jennifer was the first person who allowed me to dabble in acting," Maluma said in his recent People en Español digital cover story. "The first movie I will make in my life will be a Hollywood film."

2. Miky Woodz featuring Tainy, Darell, and Chencho, "Asi Eh" Remix

The Puerto Rican rapper worked with iconic producer Tainy, Chencho of Plan B, and reggaetonero Darrel for this remix of "Asi Eh." The original, which also featured Tainy, came out in April on Miky's album Los 90 Piketes.

3. Wisin featuring Myke Towers and Los Legendarios, "Mi Niña"

Wisin and Myke Towers collaborated on this new song and music video, which was filmed in Puerto Rico.

4. Guaynaa and Lyanno, "Chama"

Puerto Rican artists Guaynaa and Lyanno also released a new single called "Chama," which features both stars singing to a woman they miss and want to be with again.

5. Gigolo y La Exce, Las Torres EP