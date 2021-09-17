New Music Friday: New Beats for the Weekend!

This weekend's playlist of new music brings Ozuna, Thalía, Chiquis, Becky G, Gente de Zona and more for a blend that will have you moving el esqueleto.

It's time to get ready for the weekend!

Get your dose of excellent music to get you in weekend mode. This week's curated playlist includes a blend of pop, reggaeton and cumbia from your favorite artists so turn up your speakers and get ready for what these artists have in store.

"Baila así" by Play-N-Skillz feat. Becky G, Thalía, Chiquis

Latina powerhouses unite with duo Play-N-Skillz in this addictive pop and cumbia hit that celebrates Mexico on its Independence Day. The Texan brothers joined Becky G, Thalía and Chiquis to honor their Mexican heritage and culture. The song was written by Rodolfo Olivarez, Play-N-Skillz, Thalía, Becky G and Chiquis.

2. "Me enseñaste (Remix)" by Sael feat. Duki

Argentine singer-songwriter Sael has joined forces with Argentine rapper Duki to remix his track "Me enseñaste." The song talks about missing someone after a difficult breakup. The song is smooth, with rap lyrics adorned with innovative rhythms. The music video features a young woman going through her daily life trying to forget her love.

3. "Dime" by Milly feat. Akim

Are you ready for a hypnotic track that won't leave your mind? Singer-songwriter Milly and Panamanian artist Akim tell the story of two people who know they're not suited for each other but have intense chemistry. The mix is a unique blend of both artists' styles. The official music video was filmed in the Dominican Republic and was directed by Cristian Aguilar; the track was produced by Manuel Enrique Cortés.

4. "Tuki Tuki" by Pucho y Tucutu featuring Gente De Zona, Tony Succar & Motiff

Venezuelan hit duo Pucho y Tucutu have joined forces with Cuban artists Gente de Zona, Motiff, and Peruvian musician Tony Succar for "Tuki Tuki." This party anthem, a tropical-tinged track, comes to life in its music video, which will make you want to get up and dance as soon as you put it on!

5. "La Funka" by Ozuna