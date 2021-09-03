This week's selection of music brings a blend of amazing collaborations, reggaeton, and pop hits that will surely spice up your holiday weekend.

TGIF! This long weekend is a perfect time to add new songs to your playlist. This week's selection includes a mix of reggaeton, pop, and hot collaborations, including Nicky Jam, Rosalía, and Tokischa.

"Aunque duermas con el" by Omar Courtz

Omar Courtz is back with this new reggaeton single. The Puerto Rican singer brings his unique style to this song that is laced with sarcasm and pain. The song is out with a music video set in an antique Victorian mansion where the singer shares his paramour with another man.

2. "Te pienso" by Yari M

Shift your gears with this reggaeton and pop mix from Yari M, with lyrics about losing love and not accepting that a past relationship is over. In the song, the singer can't stop thinking about her lost love and wonders, "what's the deal?" The song was produced by Hi Flow and Yo Fred with an accompanying music video directed by Adrian Sánchez Avila and Yari M's sister Kiannique Cordero.

3. "Magnum" by Nicky Jam

Nicky Jam's new and most versatile album, "Infinity" kicks off with "Magnum," a collaboration with Jhay Cortez. This old-school reggaeton sound makes you want to let go of all inhibitions and dance. The tack adds Jhay Cortez's unmistakable style and blends the two iconic reggaeton singers' styles in a tune you won't be able to stop singing along to.

4. "Linda" by Tokischa and Rosalia

Are you ready for this fusion? Rosalía has come back with Dominican rapper Tokischa on this track that mixes flamenco pop with dembow. The video was directed by Raymi Paulus and filmed on various spots in the Dominican Republic, including a hair salon, tunnel, and streets during Rosalia's visit to the island.

5. "Mal acostumbrao" by Mau y Ricky