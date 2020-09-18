Now Playing: 5 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new releases from Latino artists. Today, we chat with Kordelya and round up other releases for the week ending September 18.

1. Kordelya featuring Jesse Baez, "Saludos"

Mexican American star Kordelya talked to People CHICA about the inspiration for her new single "Saludos," featuring Jesse Baez. "I was remembering how my current relationship started and how we couldn't be together for one thing or another," she explains. "So we started out as friends and I think that's what the story is about. It's a lot about being too shy or wanting to be with someone. That's why the production is a little bit shy and a little bit like, 'Huh?' You're not sure what's happening. It's a two steps forward and one step back kind of situation."

2. Anitta featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers, "Me Gusta"

Brazilian star Anitta teamed up with Cardi B and Myke Towers for her latest single "Me Gusta." The music video was filmed in the streets of Salvador, Brazil and shows the singer at a carnivalesque street party. "When I heard her voice, I was dying," Anitta said of working with Cardi. "I love her."

3. Kat Dahlia, "Facil"

Cuban American singer Kat Dahlia released her latest bilingual project "Facil," the third single of a four-part series that will lead up to her new album.

4. Zhamira, "De Locos"

Venezuelan singer Zhamira released her new video for "De Locos," which talks about a complicated relationship that's hard to forget.

5. Luis Fonsi featuring Farruko, "Perfecta"