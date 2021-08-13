People CHICA's picks for this week include new songs from Cardi B, Karol G, Mariposa and other artists who are sure to light up your Friday the 13th weekend playlist.

New Music Friday: Five New Releases to Fire Up Your Weekend!

It's Friday—¡y el cuerpo lo sabe!

People Chica spotlights new music from Latin artists at the end of each week. Here are the releases for the week of August 12.

1."Don't Be Shy" by Karol G and Tiësto

Colombian Latin Grammy winner Karol G has come out with her first EVER English-language song, "Don't Be Shy," with Tiësto. The tune also marks Dutch DJ Tiësto's first time working with a Latin pop artist. The mellow EDM tune fuses airy synth melodies and a chorus where Karol G plays a seductress. The song is a universal call to end the isolation everyone's felt due to the pandemic.

2. "Rumors" by Lizzo and Cardi B

Lizzo has been teasing fans on social media for the last week about her collaboration with Cardi B. "Rumors" —the song— will be Lizzo's first single since 2019. The music video features both singers dressed as ancient Greek goddesses summoning the power of lighting before coming together and creating a spark with a touch of their fingertips. Cardi shows off her baby bump in the video, glowing in gold.

3. "Pastorita Mariposa" by Mariposa

Mariposa is redefining Latin rap with her new single "Pastorita Mariposa." The Colombian and Italian artist is releasing the song in conjunction with a music video directed by Rogier Smalhout. The song represents the juxtaposition of Mariposa as an artist, and blends raps, female empowerment, Y2K style, and community.

4. "Take My Life" Jay Wheeler ft. Tyla Yaweh

Jay Wheeler is dropping his first English-language release this week, "Take My Life." The Puerto Rican singer best known for his single "La Curiosidad," alongside Myke Towers, will join American rapper Tyla Yaweh in this new song.

5. "Ya es tarde" by Ache