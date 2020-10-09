Now Playing: 5 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new songs from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending October 9.

1. Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers, and Rauw Alejandro, "La Nota"

Colombian star Manuel Turizo teamed up with Puerto Rican musicians Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers for their latest collaboration "La Nota," a song they wanted to transmit "electricity" and sensuality. The trio also released a music video — directed by filmmaker Daniel Duran — which shows the stars turning into action figures.

2. Farina and Thalía, "Ten Cuidao"

The two singers currently star together (with Sofía Reyes) in the new Facebook Watch show Latin Music Queens, and now they've teamed up for the new video and song "Ten Cuidao."

3. Rafa Pabón, Zion, Brray, Toño Rosario, Randy, Kiko Crazy, and Jon Z, "A'Güiro Remix"

Puerto Rican star Rafa Pabón released his song "A'Güiro" five months ago, and on Friday he released a remix that features a ton of talented artists — Zion, Brray, Toño Rosario, Randy, Kiko Crazy, and Jon Z. The video is a comedic, 1970s-inspired production. "We went for it without fear because we know that people are ready to have a good time, so we bring them this meringue so they can dance until their bodies can't anymore," Pabón said in a press release.

4. Reykon featuring Tyga, Becky G, and Maluma, "Latina (Remix)"

Another star who released a remix this week is Colombian performer Reykon. He stars with Tyga, Becky G, and Maluma in a new animated video for the song "Latina."

5. Mozart La Para and Zion y Lennox, "Ella Lo Olvido"