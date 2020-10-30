Now Playing: 8 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new songs from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending October 30.

1. iLe, "Donde Nadie Más Respira"

Puerto Rican star iLe released her new video and song "Donde Nadie Más Respira," and spoke to People CHICA about how abuse of power served as an inspiration for the new single. "I would say that it came out coinciding with the moment," she says. "It also definitely has to do with all this that we are going through right now. It's more intense right now, but in reality, they're actually things that have always been there in some way — these uncomfortable moments and the chaos we are living through."

"In the moment I was writing and those words began to come out," she continues. "I feel like it can be translated in different ways. To say something more generalized, it focuses on the abuse of power. That's something that we constantly see and some are more evident than others. I always say staying silent and not doing anything is also a form of abuse of power. Here in Puerto Rico, I feel like it's something we are living through every day."

2. Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, "Dakiti"

After the surprise release of his "Yo Perreo Sola" remix featuring Ivy Queen and Nesi, Bad Bunny has released his new single and video "Dakiti" with Jhay Cortez.

3. YENDRY, "El Diablo"

Dominican singer Yendry released her new video for the song "El Diablo."

4. Tainy, DaniLeigh, and Kris Floyd, "Falta"

Popular producer Tainy has teamed with DaniLeigh and Kris Floyd for the new song "FALTA."

5. Kat Dahlia, SEVEN

After the release of her singles "Facil" and "Tu Tortura," Kat Dahlia is giving her fans even more new music with the release of her latest album SEVEN.

6. Álvaro Díaz and Yandel, "Lo Que Te Duele"

Puerto Rican stars Álvaro Díaz and Yandel have teamed up for the new song and video "Lo Que Te Duele."

7. Myke Towers, Anuel AA, and Natti Natasha, "Diosa Remix"

Myke Towers collaborated with Natti Natasha and Anuel AA for the remix of his song "Diosa."

8. Reyna, "7'11"