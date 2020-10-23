Now Playing: 7 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new songs from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending October 23.

1. Kat Dahlia, "Tu Tortura"

Cuban American singer-songwriter Kat Dahlia released her latest single "Tu Tortura," from her upcoming album SeVeN, which is set to come out next week. This will be her first full-length project since her 2015 album, My Garden. The new song also comes after her latest bilingual project "Facil."

2. Karol G, "Bichota"

Colombian singer Karol G released her new single "Bichota" and an accompanying music video. The new song comes three months after her single "Ay, DiOs Mío!" The new song is all about female empowerment and encourages listeners to take pride in their bodies and sexualities.

3. Nio Garcia, Casper Magico, Snow, and Juan Magan, "Se Prendió"

Puerto Rican stars Nio Garcia and Casper Magico teamed up with Canadian artist Snow and Spanish singer Juan Magan for their new single and video "Se Prendió."

4. Farruko, Sech, Myke Towers, Jay Wheeler, and Tempo, "La Tóxica (Remix)"

Puerto Rican artists Farruko, Myke Towers, Jay Wheeler, and Tempo collaborated with Panamanian star Sech for the "La Tóxica Remix." The original song came out in July of this year.

5. Tempo, "Locos Los Dejo"

In addition to appearing in the "La Tóxica Remix," Tempo also released his single and video "Loco Los Dejo" this week.

6. Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA, Kendo Kaponi, and Sisqó, "Don Don (Remix)"

Daddy Yankee released his single "Don Don" featuring Anuel AA and Kendo Kaponi last month, and on Wednesday, he premiered a remix at the Billboard Latin Music Awards featuring Sisqó, whose "Thong Song" was sampled in the original.

7. Los Rivera Destino, "Sin Ti"