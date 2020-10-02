Now Playing: 5 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new releases from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest hits for the week ending October 2.

1. Nathy Peluso, Calambre

Argentine singer Nathy Peluso released her debut album Calambre on Friday, after scoring nominations for the Latin Grammys including in the Best New Artist category. "Calambre is a record that is full of variety because I can never sit still in one place in one style, one genre, or one rhythm," she tells People CHICA. "It's filled with lots of surprises because it passes through different places with different colors. I decided to do that with the freedom of really working on everything that I am passionate about, all music I am passionate about, the Latin roots that I feel inside me, salsa, tango, hip-hop, and neo soul. I feel that I have tried to make them all live together in this album and I am very excited because I have been working on this album for a long time with producers I admire."

2. Kali Uchis featuring Jhay Cortez, "La Luz"

Colombian American artist Kali Uchis has released another new single from her upcoming album. The video for the song, featuring Jhay Cortez, is set to come out next week.

3. Aitana featuring Sebastián Yatra, "Corazón Sin Vida"

Spanish singer Aitana has teamed up with Sebastián Yatra for "Corazón Sin Vida" and its accompanying music video. The track includes a sample of the song "Corazón Partió" by Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, and Aitana says it was an honor to receive his permission for the clip. "Working with Sebastián is very easy because he is a super-humble, good, hardworking person," she tells People CHICA. "He was always on top of making sure everything was good and I was happy with his recording. But how was I not going to be happy?! It was an honor for me to have Sebastián on the song."

4. Lyanno, "Lo Peor De Mí"

The Puerto Rican singer Lyanno will be one of the performers at People en Español's Festival en Casa 2020, happening October 10 and 11. This week, he released his new single and video "Lo Peor De Mí," which comes from the upcoming YouTube series Bravas.

5. Lourdiz, "Somersault"