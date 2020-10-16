Now Playing: 6 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new songs from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending October 16.

1. Gotay El Autentiko, "Tus Motetes"

Puerto Rican star Gotay released his new song "Tus Motetes," which is about moving on from a relationship and getting over a person. "I think it is something that does not go out of style," Gotay tells People CHICA of the song's topic. "I am also a fan of Daddy Yankee's 'Lo Que Pasó, Pasó.' There is always a need for [songs on that] topic."

He also shared what's to come and how he has managed to stay inspired these past few months. At one point, he met up with Ozuna, who had been staying on a boat and asked him to come work on new music. "I worked on Ozuna's album Enoc, recording, engineering, and mixing. I also composed the single 'Gistro Amarillo' with Wisin," he shares. "I am also working on my new album, which is going to be called Como Antes. That's coming out under the label Universal. I am just happy doing music."

2. Emília featuring Alex Rose, "Bendición"

Argentine singer Emília teamed up with Alex Rose for her new song "Bendición," which is about an intense crush. "The song basically talks about that person that you like so much that you put your hands in the fire for," she tells People CHICA. "Its a mixture of R&B and urbano, which is a mix that I really like, and to have Alex on the song is a bendición so I am very happy with how it turned out."

3. Melii, "Way Too Soft"

Melii released her latest single "Way Too Soft," along with a video that was inspired by James Bond and Scarface. The empowering song comes not long after her last single, "BDE."

4. Omar Apollo, "Kamikaze"

In addition to the release of his new project Apolonio, which features collaborations with Kali Uchis, Bootsy Collins, and Ruel, Omar Apollo also dropped the new video for the song "Kamikaze."

5. Major Lazer and Paloma Mami, "QueLoQue"

The Jamaican American trio Major Lazer teamed up with Chilean American singer Paloma Mami for their latest single "QueLoQue."

6. Sofía Valdés, "Handful of Water"