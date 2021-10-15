New Music Friday: The Best Music Releases

From the return of Adele to the release of Nezza's new album, People Chica has you covered.

This Friday there's lots to celebrate. From the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month to National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day, the last day of the workweek is as active as ever.

To help you turn the weekend mode on, we're back with our weekly playlist featuring some of pop's new hits, the return of Adele, reggaeton, and breakthrough artists to add to your repertoire. Please turn up your speakers because it's about to get LOUD.

"Tenerte de nuevo" by Nezza

Colombian-Dominican star Nezza has released her debut EP "Club Solita." The rising pop star blends her Latina roots with pop, R&B, and reggaeton music to bring a distinctive sound. In "Tenerte de nuevo," she collaborated with Trinidadian-American singer LATENIGHTJIGGY, which talks about meeting up with someone she wants to see again. "Club Solita" hopes to empower anyone going through heartbreak to feel like the "baddest version of themselves."

2. "Easy on Me" by Adele

Grammy award-winning singer Adele is back after several years of hiatus. The singer released "Easy on Me," the first single of her new album "30," which will be released in November. In this song and accompanying music video, the British star delights with her unique voice, driving in her car with her hands out the window as she reflects on growing up, making mistakes, maintaining hopes, and things changing.

3. "Ajá" by Sael

Singer-songwriter and producer Sael is dropping "Ajá" weeks after the release of his previous track "Me eseñaste (remix)" with Argentine rapper Duki. The track features emotive lyrics about an unrequited love that are supported by reggaeton beats. The singer mixes a performance on stage with clips of himself rapping on the street in the music video.

4. "Faking Love" by Anitta featuring Saweetie

Brazilian pop star Anitta has paired up with Saweetie for a new single and music video, "Faking Love." The tropical beat features Caribbean rhythms mixed with sassy verses and clapping. Additionally, the artist shows off her versatility singing in English. The song captivates you with its catchy rhythms while the music video brings you along for the ride.

5. "Índigo" by Camilo and Evaluna