New Music Friday: Get Your Groove on For the Weekend

Our weekly selection of music is here to bring you iconic comebacks and new beats you don't want to miss.

What better way to send the work week off in style than with new music? As we do every Friday at People Chica, we're bringing you the best of the best when it comes to music releases you must add to your playlist.

This week our selection includes a blend of reggaeton, out-of-this-world collaborations, Spanish releases and dembow beats.

Turn up the volume and tune in, because you're in for a musical ride.

"Pa mis muchachas" by Christina Aguilera ft. Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso

You read that right, this collaboration is on fire! Multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy award winner Christina Aguilera has finally released her long-awaited new, Spanish-language single "Pa mis muchachas." The song celebrates female empowerment and Latina sisterhood while showcasing the amazing talent of Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso.

2. "Mi música" by Ally

Multi-platinum recording artist Ally Brooke is getting in touch with her Mexican-American roots for her first-ever, all Spanish-language single "Mi Música." The song brings out a new side of the songstress and pays homage to her family, heritage and fans. The music video speaks to how the singer was liberated by her music —and was filmed at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

3. Problemón by Alvaro Diaz ft. Rauw Alejandro

From the teams that previously brought you "Aquel Nap ZzZz and "Sexo virtual" comes the new single, "Problemón." Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro and Alvaro Diaz have gotten themselves into a huge mess in this track that talks about getting involved with a love that's already taken. The song, a blend of sensual dance rhythms with perreo beats, will make you want to dance until next year.

4. "Tour" by EIX

Inspired perhaps by his latest travels and behind-the-scenes action during his first tour as the opening act for Rauw Alejandro, Eix now wants to travel up and down his lover's body in this romantic reggaeton mix. The lyrics were inspired by a girl who drives Eix crazy —and he is willing to do anything to conquer his love— however he can't do much since he is busy touring.

5. "Tamo en hoja" by El Alfa ft. Dowba Montana, Mark B.