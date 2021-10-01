New Music Friday: Welcome October With Funky Beats!
This week's curated playlist brings a blend of Latin flavors, flamenco, pop, and reggaeton.
October is here! Graciously the beginning of this month lands on the weekend. That means it's time to add these new songs to your repertoire.
This week's curated playlist of pop, Afro-Latin beats, reggaeton, and flamenco from your favorite artists, so turn up your speakers and get ready for what these artists have in store.
- "Pal sex" by PaoPao
Puerto Rican Latin Grammy-winning singer-songwriter PaoPao mixes alternative pop with reggaeton for a song about a lover who only calls her for sex; however, she is no longer interested and leaves him hanging. The accompanying music video brings neon lights with steamy bedroom scenes.
2. "El incomprendido" by Farruko
Two-time Latin Grammy winner, Farruko, has released LA 167, an album that is an ode to his Bayamon roots and the legacy of his late grandfather. In "El incomprendido," he mixes various genres and subcultures to show his versatility and personal story. Just as other Farruko tunes, this one will have you up, dancing, and pressing replay.
3. "Vuelve" by ChocQuibTown
Afro-Colombian band ChocQuibTown has collaborated with Nigerian producer Mystro to launch a new version of their hit song "Vuelve" for "Vibras Afro," the new Amazon Music Latin's Hispanic Heritage Month playlist. The song takes listeners through a variety of musical styles that pay homage to the African diaspora. The band is also featured in the new video series "Género 101: Afrobeats Latino."
4. "Mi Sol" by Mava
Venezuelan singer Mava Gónzalez brings this urban flamenco-pop song. The singer's unique voice sings about not staying in a toxic relationship where she was not appreciated. However, she is determined to move forward. The accompanying music video was filmed in Miami and features flamenco dancers in a Victorian mansion.
5. "Rómpelo" by Cimafunk ft. Lupe Fiasco
Rising Cuban star Cimafunk is back before the highly anticipated release of his album El Alimento on October 8. The singer celebrates Black music's funk tradition, African roots, and stylistic diversity by teaming up with Grammy-winning hip-hop legend Lupe Fiasco. This is Fiasco's first song feature appearance in three years.