New Music Friday: Welcome October With Funky Beats!

October is here! Graciously the beginning of this month lands on the weekend. That means it's time to add these new songs to your repertoire.

This week's curated playlist of pop, Afro-Latin beats, reggaeton, and flamenco from your favorite artists, so turn up your speakers and get ready for what these artists have in store.

"Pal sex" by PaoPao

Puerto Rican Latin Grammy-winning singer-songwriter PaoPao mixes alternative pop with reggaeton for a song about a lover who only calls her for sex; however, she is no longer interested and leaves him hanging. The accompanying music video brings neon lights with steamy bedroom scenes.

2. "El incomprendido" by Farruko

Two-time Latin Grammy winner, Farruko, has released LA 167, an album that is an ode to his Bayamon roots and the legacy of his late grandfather. In "El incomprendido," he mixes various genres and subcultures to show his versatility and personal story. Just as other Farruko tunes, this one will have you up, dancing, and pressing replay.

3. "Vuelve" by ChocQuibTown

Afro-Colombian band ChocQuibTown has collaborated with Nigerian producer Mystro to launch a new version of their hit song "Vuelve" for "Vibras Afro," the new Amazon Music Latin's Hispanic Heritage Month playlist. The song takes listeners through a variety of musical styles that pay homage to the African diaspora. The band is also featured in the new video series "Género 101: Afrobeats Latino."

4. "Mi Sol" by Mava

Venezuelan singer Mava Gónzalez brings this urban flamenco-pop song. The singer's unique voice sings about not staying in a toxic relationship where she was not appreciated. However, she is determined to move forward. The accompanying music video was filmed in Miami and features flamenco dancers in a Victorian mansion.

5. "Rómpelo" by Cimafunk ft. Lupe Fiasco