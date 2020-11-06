Now Playing: 8 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new songs from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending November 6.

1.Nio García & Casper Mágico, "Travesuras"

Puerto Rican stars Nio García and Casper Mágico have released their latest single, "Travesuras," an homage to the classic throwback “Noche De Travesuras” by Héctor el Father.

2.Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái Remix"

For the remix of his song "Hawái" and its accompanying music video, Maluma teamed up with Canadian star The Weeknd. "I have always admired The Weeknd so it feels nothing short of a dream come true to have him collab on 'HAWÁI' Remix —he brought another flow to it and sang in both Spanish and English, which is impressive," Maluma said about his latest collaboration.

3. KORDELYA, Mal Hecha Deluxe Album

The Mexican American singer KORDELYA released her deluxe album Mal Hecha, which includes the songs "Pedazo De" and "Saludos" featuring Jesse Baez. "I was remembering how my current relationship started and how we couldn't be together for one thing or another," she shared about the inspiration for "Saludos" with People CHICA.

4. Miky Woodz, "SHUT UP"

Puerto Rican rapper Miky Wood not only released his new song "SHUT UP," but its accompanying music video as well.

5. ChocQuibTown Featuring Dalex, “AMOR TÓXICO"

Colombian group ChocQuibTown has teamed up with singer Dalex for their latest single "AMOR TÓXICO."

6. Jaime Lozano, The Familia Featuring Raul Midón, "Hold Tight"

Musical theatre composer Jaime Lozano teamed up with The Familia and two-time Grammy nominee Raul Midón for their new song and video "Hold Tight." Directed by Mexican filmmaker Efrén Gutiérrez, the video was filmed on the border between Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, MX, and El Paso, Texas. “In this time of global change, this work is powerfully germane. It is a clarion call to our humanity. It speaks vividly to our connectedness as one human family,” said Midón in a press release.

Lozano also shared what it was like collaborating with The Familia and Midón. “La Familia is this group of people, immigrants from around the world, that are getting together now to tell our own stories. We are all immigrants in this world, and we need to stand together. I feel so honored and proud to have these amazing musicians and performers join The Familia. I have admired Raul’s work for a very long time, and this collaboration is a dream come true,” he says.

7. KHEA, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce, Lenny Santos, “Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex Remix"

Argentine singer KHEA features Natti Natasha, Prince Royce, and Lenny Santos in his “Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex" remix. "Definitely with the input of Natti Natasha and Prince Royce, we give the song an even greater dimension that since its launch has become one of my favorites because of the fusion and the unique sound we created," he said of the song he released in its original version with Santos. "I am extremely excited to present this remix version to the public alongside two of the greatest artists from the Dominican Republic, home of bachata. I invite you all to dance and sing along with us this song that I love."

8. Anitta, “Amor Real"