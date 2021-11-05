New Music Friday: Let the Beat Drop!

As we welcome the first week of November, tune in to People Chica's selection of new tracks for your playlist.

November is going at full speed with Día de los Muertos celebrations, elections and more. Thankfully, it's Friday and the weekend is about to begin.

To get you on relax-mode, we've brought you this week's playlist of new music featuring pop, reggaeton, bachata and classic Latin beats. A taste of new artists, enchanting melodies by Kali Uchis and Omar Apollo, and the freestyle rapping of Arkano are here.

Grab your headphones, turn up your speakers and get ready to jam!

1. "Asensor" by paopao & Omar Courtz

Life is too short to not do what we want and live to the fullest. That's what paopao and Omar Courtz's new song is all about. The slow-tempo reggaeton track talks about giving it your all while exploring all the sexy things the singer wants to do with her love interest. Paopao's soulful voice blends perfectly with the syncopated reggaeton beat. The music video is passionate, showcasing a couple that is completely into one another.

2. "Bad Life" by Omar Apollo & Kali Uchis

Omar Apollo is back with a new single alongside Kali Uchis. The song's mellow sound and soft notes bring a heartache-infused love song that will resonate in the deepest corners of your soul. Omar and Kali vocalize over gentle chords as the song builds up into the chorus. The artist's unique sound, which earned him a Latin Grammy nomination for his C.Tangana collaboration "Te olvidaste," is present here. Get ready to float with this magical duo.

3. "Match" by Arkano

Spanish hip-hop artist Arkano has released the first single from his upcoming album. The song and accompanying music video feature upbeat lyrics and beats along with freestyle rap that tells the story of Arkano's life, directed by two-time Latin Grammy nominee Willy Rodriguez. The singer's message is one of social justice focused on tackling homophobia and bullying.

4. "Tusi" by Akim

Panamanian artist Akim has released his new R&B inspired single "Tusi" following his song "Merfi." In comparison to his previous single, "Tusi" focuses on romantic elements that pay homage to R&B and pop ballads while the lyrics focus on a woman he worships for her sensuality and inherent power. The music video features soft filters and warm tones to show off the surreal feel of the track.

5. "Señor Juez" by Ozuna and Anthony Santos