Now Playing: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new songs from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending November 20.

1. Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo

This week, Colombian American star Kali Uchis released her debut Spanish album Sin Miedo, produced by Tainy and featuring collaborations with stars like Rico Nasty, PartyNextDoor, Jhay Cortez, and Jowell y Randy. "My dream was to do an album in Spanish because on the first album I had one song in Spanish but the rest was English," she previously shared in an interview with People CHICA. "For me it was something personal, like I wanted my second album to be in Spanish. I might continue my career like this — one record in English another in Spanish, or I might release the next album mixed like half the songs are one language and the other half are the other. Just trying to maintain a balance."

2. Justin Quiles, "Ponte Pa' Mi"

Following the release of his song "Pam" with Daddy Yankee and El Alfa earlier this year, singer Justin Quiles has released his new single and video "Ponte Pa' Mi."

3. Nicky Jam and Myke Towers, "Polvo"

Puerto Rican star Nicky Jam has teamed up with Myke Towers for their latest song and video "Polvo," produced by Sky Rompiendo.

4. Christian Pagán and Raquel Sofía, "Flotando"

Christian Pagán, the winner of the reality show Idol Puerto Rico, teamed up with the Puerto Rican singer Raquel Sofía for their new video and single "Flotando." Pagán shared what it meant for him to make the video. "The filming of this video brought me closer to my island, to my paradise: Puerto Rico," he said in a press release. "Everything that 'Flotando' has brought me has been good vibes, and that's what I want to transmit."

5. Bomba Estéreo featuring Nidia Góngora, "Sonic Forest"

Duo Bomba Estéreo teamed up with legendary Afro-Colombian singer Nidia Góngora for the release of their single and video "Sonic Forest." The song is part of a new documentary from Bomba's founder Simon Mejia. The film follows Simon's journey from the Pacific Coast's Afro-Colombian communities to Indigenous mountain towns as he learns about the groups working to protect the rainforest. The project was made in partnership with the organization Stand For Trees.

6. Anuel AA, "Me Contagie 2"

Ahead of his performance at the 2020 Latin Grammys, the Puerto Rican trap star released his new song and video "Me Contagie 2."

7. Jossef, "Rehenes"

On Friday, Puerto Rican artist Jossef dropped his new song and video "Rehenes," which is about wanting something just out of reach. "[It's] that moment when you want something that you can never have, making the situation even more difficult when life's circumstances are not on our side," he explained. "At the end of the day, the desire takes over and we become hostages of what we cannot have. Our own feelings hold us hostage and we must learn to choose the correct path."

8. Carlos Etchevers and Sara Gómez, "Volver a Casa"

"Volver a Casa" is the new song by Carlos Etchevers alongside Sara Gómez; it was written by the singer-songwriter Mario Cáceres.

9. MONOGEM, "Bésame Mucho"

Mexican American artist MONOGEM released her taken on the timeless bolero "Bésame Mucho."

10. Luis Armando and Ñengo Flow, "Chica Mala"