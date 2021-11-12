Let's get into weekend mode!

What better way to say goodbye to this work week than with new music? As we do every Friday at People Chica, we're bringing you the best of the best when it comes to releases you must add to your playlist.

This week our selection includes a hot collaboration between Rosalía and The Weeknd , Myke Towers and Pusho, Anuel AA's new single, and new artists to keep an eye on. Enjoy this blend of reggaeton, bachata, rap, and other Latin beats to get you in a fiesty mood.

Turn up the volume and tune in, because you're in for a musical ride.

1. "La Fama" by Rosalía and The Weeknd

Spanish superstar Rosalía and Canadian artist The Weeknd have joined forces again to release "La Fama," a sexy bachata track that highlights their musical talents like never before. The track is the first from the Grammy Award-winning artist's upcoming album Motomami. The accompanying music video, which was teased earlier this week, features the Spanish star as the queen bee of a glamorous dinner theatre club who flirts with The Weeknd as he falls for the traps of fame. "I wanted to write, in my own way, a bachata with a little story around ambition. Taking as a reference the lyrics of Rubén Blades or Patti Smith and the songs of Aventura, I ended up writing a story of romance with fame," Rosalía said.

2. "La llamada" by Pusho & Myke Towers

Myke Towers and Pusho know that when they get a phone call from a certain someone, it's only because they're needed for one thing. That's what their latest single is all about: someone who only wants to be in a sexual relationship and rings them up when she wants company. The reggaeton song features Towers' unique voice and style alongside upbeat rhythms that will have you dancing all night long.

3. "Loco por ti" by Milly

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Milly is back with the launch of his first full album, "Honey Bee," which features some of his best singles. In "Loco por ti," the album's focus track, he blends hypnotic sounds with pop and reggaeton rhythms that lay way for the song's lyrics. The story? He's mad about a woman he met while partying.

4. "Leyenda" by Anuel AA

Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA released his new reggaeton track "Leyenda" as part of his third album, Las leyendas nunca mueren —which was inspired by the hardships all legends go through in their journey. The music video pays homage to sports figures who have influenced him: the late NBA star Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. This is the second single, coming after the release of "Dictadura," that tells the story of a basketball player in love. Anuel directed both music videos and hopes to inspire fans to follow in the footsteps of these legends.

5. "Envolver" by Anitta