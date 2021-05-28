Now Playing: 8 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights exciting new songs from Latin artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending May 28.

1. Lenny Tavárez, Krack Season 4

Reggaeton star Lenny Tavárez has released the latest music from his new album, Krack. "This is my first album as a solo artist, and I had the opportunity to do with Warner Music Latino," he tells People CHICA. "It's composed of 14 songs and I released it in four seasons [installments] instead of dropping a full album. I'm very happy with how we did it and the freedom I have had to drop the album how I wanted to."

2. YENDRY, "YA"

Dominican-Italian singer YENDRY dropped her latest single "YA" today. "[The song] represents the self-confidence we sometimes can't find," she shared in a press release. "It's about empowerment, it's about not letting anyone get in your way and only relying on yourself... living without the fear of death, which to me, is the bravest approach we can take in life."

3. Martox, "Gucci"

Martox dropped their new song, "Gucci," this week. The duo, formed by vocalist Juan Miguel Martínez and producer Eduardo Baldera wrote and produced the song about having an intimate conversation with a fantasy girl from the past.

4. Nicky Jam & El Alfa, "Pikete"

Nicky Jam and El Alfa have teamed up for their new project, "Pikete," a song about a woman who seems unattainable because of her beauty —and attitude.

5. Farruko x CJ, "Love 66"

Farruko and CJ have joined forces on "Love 66," a song which pays homage to staying true to oneself, regardless of how far you've come. "CJ is at the top of his game right now and I'm a fan of what he's doing for the genre, so it was an organic connection with this collaboration," Farrkuo said in a press release. CJ added: "Working with Farruko was super dope, very easy working with him. The vibe and energy in the studio was great. What appeals to me the most about working with another Latin artist is our cultural connection; we come from the same background and can relate on many different levels, which makes it easier when creating a record."

6. Paula Arenas, Mis amores

Colombian singer Paula Arenas dropped her latest EP, Mis amores, today.

7. Dalex, Trey Songz, "XLEY"

Dalex teamed up with singer Trey Songz to put out "XLEY" this week. "At some point, we all know that person with whom we want to spend the rest of our lives. 'XLEY' represents that story, whether you fall in love on Instagram or in person," Dalex said about his collaboration with the R&B singer.

8. Xiuhtezcatl, "Take It All Back"