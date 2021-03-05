This week on People CHICA's New Music Friday, we highlight singles from Nino Augustine, Goyo, Natti Natasha, Cazzu, Farina, La Duraca, and more.

Now Playing: 7 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new songs from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending March 5.

1. Nino Augustine and Goyo, "Sexy Body"

Panamanian artist Nino Augustine teamed up with Colombian singer Goyo for their new song and video "Sexy Body."

2. Tainy, Becky G, and Trevor Danie, "F Is for Friends"

After the release of his single "Agua" with J Balvin for the film The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, producer Tainy collaborated with Becky G and Trevor Danie for the song "F Is for Friends" this week.

3. Wisin, Myke Towers, Maluma, Anitta, and Los Legendarios, "Mi Niña Remix"

Wisin, Myke Towers, Maluma, Anitta, and Los Legendarios teamed up for the video and remix of "Mi Niña."

4. Natti Natasha, Farina, Cazzu, and La Duraca, "Las Nenas"

Natti Natasha, Cazzu, Farina, and La Duraca joined forces for their new song and video "Las Nenas" this week.

5. DJ Snake and Selena Gomez, "Selfish Love"

DJ Snake and Selena Gomez previously worked together in 2018 for the song "Taki Taki," and now the duo has released their latest project "Selfish Love." "With the whole world being separated from each other I kept looking and working only on pure good vibes," DJ Snake said about the new song. "I wanted to make music for the world and mix all my favorite influences of afrobeat, Latin music, something that felt grounded and organic. Selena and I had been talking and after 'Taki Taki' we had to give the world another round with fresh summer vibes. Something that made it feel like summer the first time you heard it."

6. Dimelo Flow, Dalex, Justin Quiles, and iZaak, "Hickey"

Dimelo Flow teamed up with Dalex, Justin Quiles, and iZaak for the song and video "Hickey," which is the first single from his upcoming EP Rich Music Presents: Always Dream.

7. Major Lazer and Guaynaa, "Diplomatico"