Now Playing: 6 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new songs from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending March 26.

1. Martox, "Mente"

Dominican duo Martox, made up of vocalist Juan Martínez and producer Eduardo Baldera, released their new track and video "Mente" this week. "'Mente' represents closure after a rough ending to a long relationship," said the duo. "It's actually one of the first songs that we started during the lockdown here in Dominican Republic. We tested out a bunch of different styles but ultimately stuck to what we know best — soft, romantic rhythms with a minimal fusion of reggaeton beats."

2. Justin Quiles, Arcángel, Kevvo, and Dalex, "Como Si Nah"

Justin Quiles teamed up with Arcángel, Kevvo, Dalex, and producer Dimelo Flow for the new song and video "Como Si Nah." The video features the four artists in a high-speed animated chase, inspired by the video game Grand Theft Auto.

3. Rawayana, "Welcome to El Sur"

Venezuelan group Rawayana released their new single "Welcome to El Sur" this week. "As Venezuelans, geographically we come from a key location for the migration of human beings and birds, in what has historically been the entrance to the Southern Cone," they said about the song. "In this context, lyrically the track focuses on the importance of identifying those people who, like macaws, are capable of navigating over the complexities we suffer as a society, not to avoid them but rather find solutions that are only visible at a certain height."

4. Alaina Castillo, "Indica"

Singer Alaina Castillo dropped her new single "Indica" on Friday.

5. Dylan Fuentes, "DF"

Colombian singer-songwriter Dylan Fuentes released his latest single "DF," in which he opens up about his own battles with anxiety and depression. "My experience with anxiety made me alter my perspective on life for a moment," he said. "I was left with no reason to feel happiness about so many of the achievements and recognitions I was receiving at that time — I could only think about my fear and problems. The thought of 'why me' was never far from my mind. For me anxiety was like a monster, until I realized that it is only a monster if you allow it to be. When you know how to understand her and you know how to listen to your body, you realize that she comes into your life to tell you that something is not right. With 'DF' I wanted to tell my story, because I know that many of my fans suffer from the same thing."

6. Niña Dioz, Amor, Locura y Otros Vicios