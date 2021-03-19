Now Playing: 6 New Songs You Need to Hear

This week on People CHICA's New Music Friday, we highlight singles from Myke Towers, Kali Uchis, Piso 21, J Balvin, and more.

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new songs from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending March 19.

1. Piso 21, El Amor en Los Tiempos Del Perreo

The group Piso 21 released their third album El Amor en Los Tiempos Del Perreo, which includes songs with Maluma, Christian Nodal, Myke Towers, and the Black Eyed Peas. In addition to the new album, the guys also dropped the video for their latest single "Tan Bonita," a song that reminds all women that they're beautiful regardless of how they look.

2. Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"

After winning her first Grammy for her song "10%" with Kaytranada, Kali Uchis released the video for "Telepatía" this week.

3. Myke Towers, "Cuenta"

Puerto Rican star Myke Towers released his new video and single "Cuenta" this week.

4. J Balvin, "Tu Veneno"

After announcing his upcoming festival With Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, and Jhay Cortez, J Balvin released his new song and video "Tu Veneno" on Thursday. He encouraged his fans to come up with their own dance to the new single with the #tuvenenochallenge.

5. Migrant Motel, "Muñequita Rota"

The duo Migrant Motel, which consists of Peruvian-born David Stewart Jr. and Mexico-based Chava, released their new song and video "Muñequita Rota" this week. "The song came from a super-fun riff that I'd always play, I love when odd time signatures feel really good and groovy," David said. "When Chava and I sat with it, it felt very Jack White, kinda garage, and we ended up writing about the strange lust people feel about dating someone with a lot of issues so they can fix them, almost enamored by the 'cracks in the porcelain.'"

6. Javiera Mena, "Dos"