This week on People CHICA's New Music Friday, we highlight singles from Green Cookie, Daniela Brooker, Sará, Selena Gomez, and more.

Now Playing: 8 New Songs You Need to Hear

1. Green Cookie, "Chuleria"

Artist Green Cookie dropped his new single and video "Chuleria" on Friday.

2. Nio García, Casper Magico, Ozuna, Wisin y Yandel, Myke Towers, and Flow La Movie, "Travesuras Remix"

Stars Nio García, Casper Magico, Ozuna, Wisin y Yandel, Myke Towers, and Flow La Movie teamed up this week for the song and video "Travesuras Remix."

3. Sará, “Candela"

Venezuelan American artist Sará released her latest project "Candela" this week.

4. Marinah, HEROINAS

Singer Marinah dropped her latest album HEROINAS, a celebration of women and their collective strength and perseverance.

5. Daniela Brooker, "Mala Intención"

Venezuelan British singer Daniela Brooker released "Mala Intencíon," the final track from her trilogy of songs about the different stages of heartbreak. She shared how she feels about the last single being out: "[It's] by far the most personal for me of the three songs because I penned how my relationship ended and how I found out he had been with someone else."

6. MC Blitzy featuring Luis Fonsi and Nicole Scherzinger, "She's Bingo"

Luis Fonsi and Nicole Scherzinger teamed up for the song and video "She's Bingo," a new version of the 1979 disco classic "D.I.S.C.O" by Ottawan. "I love to write and produce, not only sing and perform, and I was really happy that they let me put my own flavor to the song. We need dance, and we need joy in our lives now more than ever," Fonsi said about the new single. "The production is amazing, the sets."

7. Selena Gomez, Revelación

Selena Gomez released her first project in Spanish, an EP titled Revelación.

8. Adriana Torrón featuring Pascal, "Al Revés"