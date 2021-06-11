This week on People CHICA's New Music Friday, we highlight singles from Nio García, Ache, Dylan Fuentes and more.

Now Playing: 7 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights exciting new songs from Latin artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending June 11.

1. Nio García, "Dividimos"

Puerto Rican star Nio García dropped his latest project, "Dividimos", this week. "It's a song that's different. We all like to dance and have a good time, but you can also be romantic or simply sing about heartbreak, about those relationships that end and hurt you," he said in a press release. "This time I wanted to do a song that everyone identifies with."

2. Ache, "Ganas de ti"

On Thursday, Colombian artist Ache debuted "Ganas de ti," his new song and video. "I have very high expectations with this song, I want to let the world know that I am ready to make my dreams come true and that my fans are the protagonists of this story," he shared.

3. Rafa Pabón, "La cartera"

Puerto Rican artist Rafa Pabón released his new song and video, "La cartera," this week.

4. Dylan Fuentes, Danny Ocean and Daramola, "Báilame en los besos"

Colombian artist Dylan Fuentes teamed up with Venezuelan singer-songwriter Danny Ocean and Nigerian artist and producer Daramola for their project, "Báilame en los besos," this week.

5. Ximena Sariñana, "Aquí no hay pena"

Mexican singer Ximena Sariñana dropped her new song, "Aquí no hay pena," which was written for the documentary On The Divide.

6. DJ Deorro, Elvis Crespo and DJ IAmChino, "Napoleona"

DJs Deorro and IAmChino teamed up with Puerto Rican-American artist Elvis Crespo for their new song and video, "Napoleona." The new project is the fourth song off of Deorro's upcoming crossover Latin dance album ORRO.

7. Chicocurlyhead, "POV"