Now Playing: 5 New Songs You Need to Hear
Manuel Turizo, Wisin y Yandel, Joss Favela, Jessi Uribe, and more.
Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new songs from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending January 8.
1. Manuel Turizo and Wisin y Yandel, "Mala Costumbre"
"Mala Costumbre" is the latest single from Colombian artist Manuel Turizo, featuring popular Puerto Rican duo Wisin y Yandel. The trio also collaborated on a new music video, directed by Gustavo Camacho, which teleports viewers to Dubai. In a recent interview with People CHICA, Manuel Turizo shared what he has in store for his fans in 2021. "We will soon be coming out with my second album, Dopamina," he said. "The first album ADN collects almost four years of my career. So we're beginning a new stage, a new season of the music of Manuel Turizo. I want to give myself the opportunity with this second album to showcase those different styles of music that I like to do."
2. Ery, "Baby Honey"
Ery is Yandel's first male artist under his label Y Entertainment, and on Friday, he released his single and video "Baby Honey." "I feel with the blessing of God to be able to start this project hand in hand with the most experienced in this market," Ery said in a statement. "I'm happy to start this musical path."
3. Joss Favela featuring Jessi Uribe, "El Alumno"
Mexican artist Joss Favela teamed up with Colombian artist Jessi Uribe for the new video and single "El Alumno."
4. Jhay Cortez and Myke Towers, "Los Bo"
Puerto Rican stars Jhay Cortez and Myke Towers teamed up for their latest project "Los Bo."
5. Eladio Carrion, "Progreso"
Puerto Rican artist Eladio Carrion released the video for his new song "Progreso" on Friday, and also dropped his latest album, Monarca.