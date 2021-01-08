Now Playing: 5 New Songs You Need to Hear

"Mala Costumbre" is the latest single from Colombian artist Manuel Turizo, featuring popular Puerto Rican duo Wisin y Yandel. The trio also collaborated on a new music video, directed by Gustavo Camacho, which teleports viewers to Dubai. In a recent interview with People CHICA, Manuel Turizo shared what he has in store for his fans in 2021. "We will soon be coming out with my second album, Dopamina," he said. "The first album ADN collects almost four years of my career. So we're beginning a new stage, a new season of the music of Manuel Turizo. I want to give myself the opportunity with this second album to showcase those different styles of music that I like to do."