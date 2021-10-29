New Music Friday: The Best Tracks for Halloween Weekend

It's the last weekend of October! As we close out the month with Halloween celebrations, we've gathered the best new music for our weekly playlist.

This time we're bringing collaborations featuring pop beats, reggaeton, rumba and more. Put on your headphones or turn up your speakers, because it's about to be a spooktacular Halloween.

1. "Oh Na Na" by Myke Towers, Camila Cabello and Tainy

Multi-platinum singer songwriter Camila Cabello has partnered with platinum superstar Myke Towers and producer and artist Tainy on "Oh Na Na." The track features high energy reggaeton beats that mix English and Spanish lyrics. The song is upbeat and blends the styles of all artists perfectly, making you want to dance all night long.

2. "Dictadura" by Anuel AA

Puerto Rican artist Anuel AA has released his new reggaeton song "Dictadura," which will also be featured in his upcoming third album Las leyendas nunca mueren. The song's video was filmed in Miami and is all about a love story involving basketball players. Anuel pays homage to Michael Jordan in the video, and shared that "the concept behind the video was to establish the message that all legends have a story of where they started that has become their legacy."

3. "Quiero rumba" by Dímelo Flow, Anitta, and Chimbala

Get ready to dance Brazilian-style with this new song by Dímelo Flow, Anitta, and Chimbala. The new track is a mix of Brazilian funk, guaracha and reggaeton that uses a sample of the Brazilian song "Rap Das Armas" by Junior e Leonardo, from 1995. The song and music video invite fans to enjoy life and have fun without worrying so much about the future or consequences.

4. "Malas" by Thyago

Have you ever wanted to get back with someone who is not good for you? It looks like Thyago has too, and the lyrics for "Malas" explore this theme. The Argentinian singer takes us though his heartbreak with the use of modern alternative pop beats and his melodic voice, while a strong beat drops during the chorus.

5. "No quiero saber" by Natti Natasha