People CHICA's picks include new songs from Cimafunk, Justin Quiles, Shawn Mendes and other artists who are sure to light up your weekend playlist.

New Music Friday: Five Songs You Need to Hear Now!

It's time to add new music to your playlist! This week's selection includes a new album by singer-songwriter Justin Quiles, the return of Shawn Mendes and other unique collaborations. Turn up the volume and get grooving!

"Summer of Love" by Shawn Mendes ft. Tainy

Canadian pop superstar Shawn Mendes has joined forces with Puerto Rican producer Tainy in his new single, "Summer of Love." The upbeat song was released with an accompanying video that shows Mendes enjoying summer in Spain and riding around in a green convertible while the sun sets in the horizon.

2. "Funk Aspirin" by Cimafunk ft. George Clinton

Cuban musician Cimafunk, best known for his hit song "Me voy," has joined forces with George Dr. Funkenstein Clinton on "Funk Aspirin." The track is a blend of Cimafunk's Afro-Cuban flare and Clinton's classic funk; it was produced by Cimafunk and multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Jack Splash.

3. "Noche y día" by VF7

Urban artist and composer Valeria Fernández, better known under her stage name VF7, is all feelings in her track "Noche y día," a song that talks about a breakup brought on by lack of communication. It's a mix of urban and pop sounds paired with a melancholy beat by Baby Dru.

4. "La botella" by Justin Quiles ft. Maluma

Today, Justin Quiles is releasing his third studio album, La última promesa, with tracks featuring some of the biggest names in music: Rauw Alejandro, Maluma, Daddy Yankee and Mariah Angeliq. The hit single "La botella," featuring Colombian artists Maluma, also is being released with an accompanying music video.

5. "La hora" by DVILA