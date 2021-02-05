Now Playing: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new songs from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending February 5.

1. Cardi B, "Up"

Following the release of her popular summer hit "WAP" last year, Cardi B is back with her new song and video "Up." During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Cardi talked about how she wanted to stay away from sexual themes for this song and make a record like her first mixtape. "I was young, and I liked that and everything, so my mixtape was very all about gangster violence," she said. "If it's up, then it's stuck, and that's where I wanted to take it with this record."

2. YENDRY featuring Mozart La Para, "Se Acabó"

YENDRY released her new song "Se Acabó" alongside Mozart La Para; the video was filmed in her hometown of Juan de Herrera, Dominican Republic. "It talks about a love story that ended," she said in an interview with People CHICA. "I don't like it to be very tragic, but I wrote this song inspired by my own love story. I had a boyfriend, I lived with him, and I wrote this song a month before it ended."

3. Sofía Valdés, Ventura

Panamanian singer/songwriter Sofía Valdés has released her debut EP Ventura, which she wrote and co-produced. "Ventura is a collection of songs I wrote in the past four years," she said in a press release. "Some were written at recess with my best friend in high school, some in my kitchen, some in my dorm room. All are very special songs I hold close to my heart. Ventura means 'good luck and good fortune' in Spanish. While I was going through certain situations, I was writing about how I felt like it was the worst thing that could've happened to me at the time. But now, I see it as feelings that brought me to these songs which ended up changing my life for the better."

4. Sael, "Mota"

Producer Sky Rompiendo's artist Sael released his new song and video "Mota" this week.

5. Sech, "911"

Panamanian star Sech released his new video and song "911" on Friday.

6. Bomba Estéreo, Deja

The group Bomba Estéreo released their new project Deja, their first album in four years.

7. Steve Aoki and Willy William featuring Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta, and Play-N-Skillz, "Mambo"

Producers Steve Aoki and Willy William teamed up with Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta, and producing duo Play-N-Skillz for their new song and video "Mambo."

8. Olga Tañón and Jay Wheeler, "Cómo Olvidar"

Puerto Rican stars Olga Tañón and Jay Wheeler teamed up for a new 2021 version of Tañón's 2005 hit "Cómo Olvidar."

9. Rawayana, "Camarones y Viniles"

Venezuelan duo Rawayana released their new song and video "Camarones y Viniles."

10. Anonimus and Jowell y Randy, "C.U.L.O."