Now Playing: 6 New Songs You Need to Hear

This week on People CHICA's New Music Friday, we highlight singles from Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos, Daniela Brooker, Luis Vazquez, and more.

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new songs from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending February 12.

1. Nicky Jam and Romeo Santos, "Fan de Tus Fotos"

This week, Nicky Jam and Romeo Santos teamed up for their new song and video "Fans de Tus Fotos," marking their second time collaborating on a project. The new single was produced by Sky Rompiendo and the video was filmed in Miami.

2. Daniela Brooker, "Celos"

Venezuelan British artist Daniela Brooker released her latest single "Celos," the first track in a trilogy of songs that focus on the different stages of heartbreak.

3. De La Ghetto and Arcángel, "Me Acostumbre"

On his most recent album Los Chulitos, De La Ghetto teamed up with Arcángel for the drop of their video "Me Acostumbre." The song is about heartbreak and experiencing the feelings of regret and sadness that come with missing that person you loved and lost.

4. Luis Vazquez, Comienzos

Up-and-coming Puerto Rican artist Luis Vazquez released his first album Comienzos on Friday. "I feel super happy to finally be able to show the world the culmination of this beautiful work we did," he said about the new project. "I'm ready to make you dance to my tropical beat."

5. Alaina Castillo, "stfu (i got u)"

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Alaina Castillo dropped her new song and music video "stfu (i got u)."

5. Kele, Giovakartoons, and Etervidos, "Por Lo Mio"

The trio Kele, Giovakartoons, and Etervidos released their new song and video "Por Lo Mio" on Friday.

6. Mati Gómez and MYA, "Vuelta al Mundo"