Now Playing: 6 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new songs from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending December 4.

1.Helado Negro, "I Fell In Love" featuring Xenia Rubinos

Musician Helado Negro teamed up with Xenia Rubinos for "I Fell In Love," which was directed by Bad Bunny's creative director Stillz. Stillz discovered Helado Negro's music while on tour with El Conejo Malo, often listening to his music on their overnight flights. "From the moment I first heard his music, I really fell in love with the sound," he said in a press release. "I'm afraid of flying so I can never sleep on planes. But when I first started listening to his music it would help me calm down and fall asleep, that's when I really knew there was something special to his sound."

2. Melii and 6LACK, "You Ain't Worth It"

Melii and Black collaborated on the new single "You Ain't Worth It." The accompanying video is expected to be released next week.

3. Bryant Myers, "24/7"

Latin trap star Bryant Myers released his video "24/7," filmed in Puerto Rico. Myers decided on the concept with director Alejandro Santiago Ciena, and plays several characters in the clip — a car salesman, jeweler, and gym trainer. "You don't know how much fun I had recording this video," he said in a press release. "Also, the concept of the video is something else. I rap not just like Bryant Myers but like other characters, showing that I'm always on everyone, 24/7."

4. Piso 21 and Maluma, "Más de la Una"

The group Piso 21 teamed up with Maluma for their latest single and video "Más de la Una," which was filmed in the streets of Medellín.

5. Rafaell Portillo, "Jaque Mate"

Venezuelan singer Rafaell Portillo released his new single "Jaque Mate," an R&B slow burn that tells the story of an impossible love. "For me, music is the way to be able to tell my life, my feelings, and my experiences, and 'Jaque Mate' is part of it," the artist said. "Every day I focus on learning something new, I don't give up and I work hard to achieve it."

6. Zion y Lennox and Myke Towers, "No Me Llama"