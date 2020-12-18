Now Playing: 7 New Songs You Need to Hear

After a three-year hiatus, Venezuelan group Rawayana released their new song and video "Mi Amigo Luis," dedicated to their friend Luis who died in a motorcycle accident a couple of years ago. Luis, who lived by the motto "siempre fresh," was memorialized in the song with voice notes embedded throughout the track. "This track pays homage to friendship," the group said. "When we started, we made music for our friends, and later, a ton of people started to connect with the essence of that brotherhood which for us is a return to our roots. We all have a 'Luis' type relative or friend who brightens our day or brings life to those unforgettable anecdotes. This song has a purpose … to always remember that it's not excessive to spread love to those around us and recognize that the best moment to do so is now while they're still in this dimension. We hope whoever hears this record for the first time will send an affectionate message to someone they love."