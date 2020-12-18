Now Playing: 7 New Songs You Need to Hear
Rawayana, Maluma, Abraham Mateo, Jay Wheeler, and more.
Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new songs from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending December 18.
1. Rawayana, "Mi Amigo Luis"
After a three-year hiatus, Venezuelan group Rawayana released their new song and video "Mi Amigo Luis," dedicated to their friend Luis who died in a motorcycle accident a couple of years ago. Luis, who lived by the motto "siempre fresh," was memorialized in the song with voice notes embedded throughout the track. "This track pays homage to friendship," the group said. "When we started, we made music for our friends, and later, a ton of people started to connect with the essence of that brotherhood which for us is a return to our roots. We all have a 'Luis' type relative or friend who brightens our day or brings life to those unforgettable anecdotes. This song has a purpose … to always remember that it's not excessive to spread love to those around us and recognize that the best moment to do so is now while they're still in this dimension. We hope whoever hears this record for the first time will send an affectionate message to someone they love."
2. Suazo Baby, Sean Yev, and Zion, "Amor de los Cuero"
Reggaeton star Zion teamed up with his son Sean Yev and Suazo Baby for the single and video "Amor de los Cuero."
3. Abraham Mateo, "Aunque Estés Con Él"
Spanish singer Abraham Mateo released his new song and video "Aunque Estés Con Él" this week.
4. Maluma, "Cielo a un Diablo"
On Friday, Maluma released the video for his song "Cielo a un Diablo," from his latest album Papi Juancho.
5. Jay Wheeler, "La Curiosidad" Remixes
Puerto Rican star Jay Wheeler released two remixes of his song "La Curiosidad." The red version features Myke Towers, Becky G, Arcángel, De La Ghetto, Zion y Lennox, and Brray, while the blue version has Myke Towers, Jhay Cortez, Rauw Alejandro, Lunay, and Kendo.
6. Myke Towers, Para Mi Ex EP
Myke Towers surprised his fans with the release of a new four-track EP titled Para Mi Ex.
7. Tainy, Club Dieciséis EP
Popular producer Tainy also released a new EP called Club Dieciséis this week. "For this particular EP, we at NEON16 came together and invited some friends to join, and we created some incredible music to end what ended up being an amazing year," he said about the new project. "I can't wait for our fans to get a feel of what it's like to be part of the 'club.'"