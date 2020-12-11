Now Playing: 8 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights the most exciting new songs from Latino artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending December 11.

1. Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony, "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta"

Puerto Rican stars Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony have teamed up for the new salsa song and video "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta," which is about letting go of a love that's not good for you.

2. Myke Towers and Juhn, "Bandido"

Myke Towers and Juhn's new song and video "Bandido" is an ode to women — and the trouble they have finding relationships where they're valued. In the music video, shot in Miami and directed by Squid, the protagonist starts out in a relationship with someone who is not worthy of her, but eventually ends up with a person who treats her well.

3. Tito El Bambino and Jay Wheeler, "I Love You"

"I Love You" is the latest single from Tito El Bambino, featuring Jay Wheeler. The song is about a woman in a lonely situation after a breakup with her ex-partner. "This is a song that I am sure will stand out among all those that I have had the opportunity to record this year," Tito El Bambino said about the new project. "I had great writing chemistry with Jay Wheeler and we really enjoyed the whole collaborative process, recording the song, and shooting the video. I am confident that our people will like it."

4. Play-N-Skillz, Nicky Jam, and Natanael Cano, "Billetes"

Award-winning artists and producers Play-N-Skillz released "Billetes" with Puerto Rican icon Nicky Jam and up-and-coming Mexican artist Natanael Cano. The song is about the struggles of making it to the top and then finally being able to celebrate that success. "It's always fun for us to take a break from producing global hits [to release] our own music," Play-N-Skillz said. "This song is special to us because we were able to merge two genres and work with our longtime collaborator Nicky Jam and one of the most promising new talents, Natanael. It's a hit and the lyrics are very personal and we feel like it's something we all relate to."

Nicky Jam also shared his thoughts on working on the new collaboration. "I am very excited about this song together with Play-N-Skillz," he said. "We have worked together before, so when they asked me to join them on this project I couldn't say no, and when I heard what Natanael Cano brought to the table, I knew we had a hit in hand. I know fans will love it because it is nothing like what they have heard before, but it stays true to the styles of everyone involved."

5. Brytiago and Jay Wheeler, "Desnudarte"

Brytiago also teamed up with Jay Wheeler for the new single and video "Desnudarte," a post-heartbreak song about wanting to forget past loves when you can't stop thinking about them.

6. J Álvarez and Jonna Torres, "PENSASTE"

Puerto Rican singer J Álvarez worked alongside Jonna Torres for their new single "PENSASTE."

7. Buscabulla, "Ta Que Tiembla"

Puerto Rican duo Buscabulla released the new music video for their song "Ta Que Tiembla" this week. In the clip, they're being chased by a hostile tumba coco in a post-apocalyptic Puerto Rico. Eventually, though, they find a way to tame the beast and learn how to embrace its charms.

8. Rafa Pabön, "Prender"