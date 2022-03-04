Shake Up Your Playlist With New Music From Camila Cabello, Maria Becerra and Goyo

March has arrived and with it a whole new outlook on life.

As the weather starts to change and the air fills with new opportunities, it's time to diversify your playlist with new tracks. This week, we're bringing you Camila Cabello's return, stunning collaborations with iconic artists including Carlos Vives and a blend of tropical sounds, reggaeton, and pop.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

Bam Bam by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello has returned with a big surprise in anticipation of her new album Familia which will release on April 8. The Cuban Mexican singer has paired up with Ed Sheeran for this Cumbia-infused tune. In the song, Cabello dances the pain from her breakup away with a "that's life" attitude. In the accompanying music video the pair is dancing at a club while the painful lyrics hit us in the feels.

"Te Espero" by Maria Becerra and Prince Royce

Argentinian superstar Maria Becerra is collaborating with Prince Royce for this sexy, romantic and irresistible song. The bachata track is sensual and potent as it blends 80s sounds from "(I Just) Died in Your Arms." There's no doubt you'll want to dance alongside your honey after you listen to this tune.

"Baloncito Viejo" by Carlos Vives and Camilo

Two of Colombia's most inspirational artist have come together for this romantic ballad from Vives' upcoming album Cumbiana 2. The two artist collaborated for the first time to share the metaphor of soccer as love, where all the players have to play their part responsibly so no one gets hurt.

"Otra Noche" by Goyo

Goyo continues her new solo adventure with "Otra Noche." The Colombian singer's enticing voice pays homage to Don Omar's hit reggaeton track "Dile." Goyo's indescribable sound makes this track stand out while taking us back to the early days of el perreo.

"Que Vamo' Hacer" by Lenny Tavárez ft. Anitta