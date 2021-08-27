From Marc Anthony to Selena Gómez, we give you the roadmap to get this weekend started with some salsita!

Are you ready to get your groove on? What better way to start the weekend than with new music! Our selection for this weekend's playlist includes pop, salsa, and reggaeton beats from Selena Gómez, Marc Anthony and Sofía Reyes.

"Wow Wow" by Maria Becerra ft. Becky G

Argentine singer María Becerra's new reggaeton single "Wow Wow" with Becky G is a girl power anthem about overcoming heartbreak. In the song's music video, Becerra and Becky G throw a girls-only pool party where they have a blast without the company of men. The song is included in Becerra's debut album, Animal.

2. "999" by Selena Gómez & Camilo

Selena Gómez joins Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo in this rhythmic Spanish pop song. The track is a ballad about true love, not taking things slowly and doing all the things you always dreamed of. A technicolor music video shows both artists in a ranch while Camilo plays the guitar with fields and mountains in the background.

3. "Seaside" by Diane Warren, Rita Ora, Sofía Reyes & Reik

Iconic songwriter Diane Warren picked Sofía Reyes, Rita Ora and Reik to embody this powerhouse collaboration. "Seaside" blends the pop music of Rita Ora with the Latin flair of Sofía Reyes and the pop rock feels of Reik. Reyes sings in both English and Spanish and wrote parts of the song. The track is included in Warren's new album, The Cave Sessions, Vol. 1.

4. "Aquí voy – Africando" by Marc Anthony

Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony invites us to celebrate with his new single "Aquí voy – Africando." The salsa anthem speaks to unity and having fun after the pandemic. The song was inspired by the song "Yay Boy" from musical group Africando. The track has been released with an accompanying music video directed by Carlos Pérez.

5. "De Cuba soy" by Yomil