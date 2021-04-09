Now Playing: 7 New Songs You Need to Hear

This week on People CHICA's New Music Friday, we highlight singles from Manuel Turizo, Luis Figueroa, Myke Towers, Ñengo Flow and more.

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights exciting new songs from Latin artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending April 9.

1. Luis Figueroa, "Hasta el sol de hoy"

Luis Figueroa released his latest single, "Hasta el sol de hoy," a track off his upcoming album, Canciones del alma. Figueroa's new project is an homage to his uncle Anthony Colón, who supported him in his musical career and sung the original song in 1993. "'Hasta el sol de hoy' introduces me and shows my voice in a more intimate moment, and the album also introduces the artists who shaped me into the artist that I am today," he tells People CHICA. "I pay tribute not only to [my uncle] but several artists on this album."

2. Manuel Turizo, Dopamina

Colombian artist Manuel Turizo dropped his second album Dopamina this week and also released his new song and video, "Amor en coma", with Maluma.

3. Valentino, Jowell & Randy, “Suelta”

Artists Valentino and Jowell & Randy released their new video and single, "Suelta", on Friday.

4. J Balvin, Khalid, "Otra noche sin ti"

J Balvin teamed up with Grammy-nominated singer Khalid for their new song and video, "Otra noche sin ti."

5. Myke Towers & Ñengo Flow, "Burberry"

Puerto Rican rappers Myke Towers and Ñengo Flow joined forces for their new song and video, "Burberry," which is off Towers' upcoming album Lyke Mike.

7. CJ, Loyalty Over Royalty Deluxe

CJ released his new EP Loyalty Over Royalty Deluxe, which features tracks with Anuel AA, Ozuna and French Montana. He also dropped a new song, "Lil Freak", featuring Dream Doll on Friday.

8. El Alfa featuring CJ & Cherry Scom, “La mamá de la mamá”