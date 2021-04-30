Now Playing: 8 New Songs You Need to Hear

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This week on People CHICA's New Music Friday, we highlight singles from Anitta, Nio García, Farruko, iLe and more.

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights exciting new songs from Latin artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending April 30.

1. Anitta, "Girl From Rio"

Brazilian superstar Anitta released her latest single and video, "Girl From Rio." This new project is an homage to her culture and a celebration of her hometown Rio de Janeiro.

2. iLe, "No es importante"

Puerto Rican artist iLe dropped her new song and video, "No es important," this week. "'No es importante' is a song that speaks, from an intimate perspective, [about] when you need to realize that someone has been inhabiting your mind for too long, and it's time to let go," she said in a press release.

3. Saraí, Jon Z, "Candela Remix”

Venezuelan-American singer Saraí drops her "Candela Remix," with Jon Z, today. In addition to the new single, the singer also released her debut album, Saraí. "[It's] a collection of my experiences with love as I have gone through heartbreak and disappointment," she said about the project. "However, I have recovered and have learned to love myself. This is an important step in my career and I hope people identify with this album and enjoy it."

4. Nio García x Farruko, "Sin panty"

Puerto Rican singers Nio García and Farruko dropped "Sin panty," their new song and video, today.

5. Joss Favela, Llegando al rancho

Mexican singer Joss Favela's latest album is Llegando al rancho.

6. Andrew Tejada, "Sube"

Following the release of his debut song "Buena vibra," Andrew Tejada returns with this new song and video: "Sube."

7. Sael, “Verificada”

Argentine artist Sael is entering the charts this week with his new single "Verificada."

8. Bizarrap, Snow Tha Product, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 39”