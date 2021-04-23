Now Playing: 8 New Songs You Need to Hear

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights exciting new songs from Latin artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending April 23.

1. Jona, "Coqueta”

Singer Jona released his latest single "Coqueta" on Friday, a song which encourages women to flirt without judgment. "'Coqueta,' which means flirty, is about the power [a woman has] to do whatever —and flirt with whoever," he tells People CHICA. "The narrative of this song, in particular, is about someone who just broke up with her guy — and is having fun."

2. Farina, Arcángel, FloWres

Reggaeton stars Farina and Arcángel teamed up to drop their EP FloWres this week. "The project just came out super organic," Farina tells People CHICA. "We were going to make one song and managed to do seven. The chemistry was so beautiful. We wanted it to be the first album by a man and a woman in the history of urban Latin music, and that's how it happened."

3. VF7 x Brytiago, “De mi para ti" Remix

Singer VF7 teamed up with Puerto Rican star Brytiago for a remix of "De mi para ti".

4. Natti Natasha, Becky G, "Ram pam pam"

Three years after their successful collaboration "Sin pijama," Natti Natasha and Becky G released a new song and video, "Ram pam pam", this week. "Three years ago, Becky G and I did a song that became an anthem for all women," Natti Natasha said in a press release. "Today, it fills me with pride to collaborate again with Becky G, whom I appreciate and admire, and I am sure we're going to crush it again with this theme of empowerment that's perfect to enjoy among girlfriends." Added Becky G: "Women must unite and not compete with each other. There is strength in unity and we have shown it."

5. Lenny Tavárez, Zion & Lennox, “Me enamora”

Lenny Tavárez dropped his latest single,"Me enamora", with Zion y Lennox. The new collab is part of Tavárez's project KrackSeason 3 consisting of three songs that will be part of his full album, set to be released on May 20th.

6. Myke Towers, Lyke Mike

Puerto Rican singer Myke Towers released his second album, Lyke Mike, which honors Michael Jordan's storied sports career. "This album, like all my other bodies of work, was very personal," he shared in a press release. "I wanted to get back to my artistic beginnings with more street flow, more trap flow, from where I'm from, and with the influences of my idols growing up. The lyrics I wrote come with the same amount of heart I put into them when I first started on this journey."

7. Las Villa, Harry Nach, "Gira Gira"

Twin sisters Las Villa releassed their new project "Gira Gira" alongside Harry Nach on Friday.

8. Mario Bautista, “Mamma mía”