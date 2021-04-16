Now Playing: 7 New Songs You Need to Hear

This week on People CHICA's New Music Friday, we highlight singles from Sech, Olga Tañón, Sofía Valdés and more.

Every Friday, People CHICA spotlights exciting new songs from Latin artists. Today, we round up the latest releases for the week ending April 16.

1. Sofía Valdés, “Amsterdam” (Spanish Version)

Panamanian singer Sofía Valdés has released a Spanish version of her single "Amsterdam" off her debut EP, Ventura. "The deeper I get into working on my music, the more I realize how much it's connected to the music that people in my family were making a long time ago," she said in a press release about the EP, which dropped in February.

2. Llane, “Presente y futuro” (Ft. Alvaro Díaz & Zion)

Llane teamed up with Alvaro Díaz and Zion for a new song and video, "Presente y futuro", released this week. "'Presente y futuro' is the perfect song to dedicate to that person who has been with you at all times," Llane said about the new project.

3. Sech, 42

The Panamanian singer dropped his third album, 42, this week. It features songs with Rauw Alejandro, Arcángel, Wisin & Yandel and Nicky Jam.

4. Olga Tañón, "Te llamo"

Olga Tañón released "Te llamo" on her birthday last week, and this week she dropped the video for the new song.

5. Anonimus, Nicky Jam, Guaynaa, Arcángel, De La Ghetto, Kevvoo, "Dime si tú"

Anonimus, Nicky Jam, Guaynaa, Arcángel, De La Ghetto and Kevvoo all teamed up for their new video and song, "Dime si tú", out today.

6. EIX, “Aprendí”

Puerto Rican singer EIX released his new project "Aprendí" this week, a song about acceptance, self-love and the maturity you need to move forward after a bad breakup. "I think we have all gone through a similar situation, where you give everything to one person, leaving everything behind and that just wasn't not enough. However, no one dies from heartbreak . We are only left with a lesson learned to continue on our way", he said about the new song.

7. Los Rivera Destino x Pedro Capó, "Castigo"