From Christina Aguilera And Ozuna To Sebastian Yatra, Spice Up Your Weekend With These 5 New Tracks

This week, we're bringing you heated collaborations, melodic indie pop songs and a much-needed dose of reggaeton.

"Santo" by Christina Aguilera and Ozuna

International pop superstar Christina Aguilera has joined forces with Puerto Rican singer Ozuna for this hypnotizing reggaeton track. Just hours before dropping her Spanish EP La Fuerza, the singer has released this infectious song along with a music video featuring an encounter between her and Ozuna in the after-life.

"Cositas de la USA" by Maluma

It's no surprise to us that Papi Juancho loves a good love triangle—or quartet. With this new single, the Colombian singer is bringing back his iconic sound with lyrics that detail the things he brings back to Colombia after visiting the States. In the music video, however, he's enjoying the company of several women.

"Melancólicos Anónimos" by Sebastian Yatra

Sebastian Yatra is calling an anonymous hotline to help him with his heartbreak in the video of this new track. The Colombian singer brings his lyrical prowess and vocals to a track that all broken hearts can relate to.

"Respirar" by Jesse & Joy

Jesse & Joy have returned with a new track off of their sixth studio album. The duo brings fans a new take on their iconic sound with hints of 90s pop.

"Descifrar" by Maye