In this week's #NewMusicFriday, People Chica is bringing you five songs to add to your playlist that'll help you navigate all the cosmic twists and turns coming your way.

Mau & Ricky, Sofia Carson And More: Beat Mercury Retrograde With These 5 New Hits

The first Mercury retrograde of the year is upon us—but don't fret—People Chica has got you covered with this week's selection of new music.

From the Latin pop sounds of Mau & Ricky to the soulful voice of Adele, we're sure this week's playlist will help you navigate any of Mercury's cosmic slowdowns.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

"No puede ser" by Mau y Ricky featuring Eladio Carrion

Venezuelan stars Mau and Ricky have kicked off 2022 with their new single alongside Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrion. The heartbreak track blends the duo's Latin pop sound with Carrion's powerful rhymes.

"Loud" by Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson returns with a female empowerment anthem and a bold music video. The song layers a pop and R&B sound along with her captivating vocals. The video symbolically uses the metaphor of a butterfly coming out of their cocoon to demonstrate Carson breaking through her shell and becoming a louder version of herself.

"Oh My God" by Adele

Her new album, 30, brought everyone a much-needed dose of Adele that people had been looking for since 25. With "Oh My God," the singer uses a black-and-white aesthetic, similar to "Hello" and "Someone Like You," and blends upbeat soulful tunes for something totally and uniquely Adele. In the song, she vocalizes the struggle of putting herself out there while being a superstar.

"Tú de aquí ya no te mueves" by Wisin featuring Camilo

Puerto Rican music icon Wisin partners up with Colombian singer Camilo Echeverry for this catchy pop-reggaeton song. The hilarious and cheeky video features Wisin being the "papá" to Echeverry's wife, Evaluna Montaner. Chaos ensues when Echeverry is caught in Montaner's bed one morning.

"Regresé" by Sebastian Yatra, Justin Quiles and L-Gante