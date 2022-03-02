Manifest Your Dreams and Dive Into Your Creative Side With Tonight's New Moon in Pisces
New moon got you in your feelings? The cosmos has got your back. March 2's new moon in Pisces has us tapping into our emotions as we set our intentions for the next six months of expansion. People Chica has gathered seven tips to connect with this power.
It's Time for Expansion
New moons are known for giving us a chance to start over and rising from the dark into the light. Pisces is known for being creative, compassionate and thinking outside the box. Use this new moon to tap into your plans for the future and how you want to connect with them on a deeper level.
Jupiter is Working Its Magic
This moon is connecting with Jupiter, the planet of optimism, hope and generosity. The planet is also the ruler of Pisces in traditional astrology. Jupiter is bringing a deep desire to take time to care for yourself, the home, make some yummy food and connect with things that fulfill you emotionally.
Focus Making Your Dreams a Reality
With the moon in connection with Jupiter, you will also feel an impulse to find meaning and evaluate your life on a deeper level. Take time to meditate on what you want from your life in all aspects of home, career and relationships. How can you make your dreams come true?
Be Kind to Yourself
As feelings rise and feel overwhelming today, make sure you take time to be kind to yourself. Pisces is known for being a sensitive and compassionate sign, so embrace those qualities and give yourself mucho amor.
Dive into Ease and Relaxation
Taking a bath, drinking tea and practicing mindful breathing will help you get through the moon's emotional pull. Remember, during new moons we are facing shadow energy, which may push us to feel things more intensely.
Stay Hydrated
Lunar events can deplete us of water and dehydrate us. Make sure you're eating plenty of vegetables, fruits and drinking water.
Get in Touch With Your Creative Side
Embrace Pisces' creative energy and enjoy getting in touch with that side of yourself over the next two weeks.