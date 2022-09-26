This #MondayMotivation we're giving you three tips on how to get through six planets in retrograde and establish peace in your life.

Find Balance and Beauty in Your Life Using the New Moon in Libra With These 3 Tips

If you thought you'd be entering fall with a surge of Libra's dreamlike energy, think again.

This Libra season, the cosmos have something different lined up as the new moon peaked alongside six planets in retrograde on September 25. What does this mean for you? An opportunity to find balance and harmony in unexpected places.

Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto are all currently retrograde, forcing us to slow our roll, focus on the present and think twice before following our impulses. As the retrogrades accompany Libra energy, you might find yourself deep in thought over themes related to relationships, justice and new ideas.

This #MondayMotivation we're giving you three tips that will help you use the cosmos to your advantage.

Focus on a Fresh Start

Although retrogrades can often be seen as negative, they're actually gifts from the universe to truly think things through. Incorporating this new moon's intentional energy, really take the time to think about how you'd like your life to pan out moving forward in areas of relationships, work, the home and any other area where you'd life to inject a little more harmony.

Get Intentional on Your Relationships

There's a reason why Libra season is also known as "cuffing-season" and that's because this sign LOVES the power of teams. Get clear on how you'd like your relationships to look like in every area and how this could happen. You can burn candles, journal or even meditate around this theme.

Take Time to Rest and Reset