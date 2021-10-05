Are you ready to work on your relationships with yourself and others? The new moon is here to help you move forward.

Ready to find balance in your life? Are you looking for a change but have no idea where to start? Are there things you could improve in your relationships? The new moon in Libra is here to help you spark that fire.

The new moon occurs every month when the Sun and Moon meet. It's an excellent time to set your intentions for events you will manifest in the next six months. On October 6, the new moon will rise in Libra, opening a door for us to work on our relationships (of all kinds) and see our intentions come to fruition in April 2022.

To help you activate and set your goals for this next phase, we've developed a step-by-step guide for this new moon. Grab a piece of paper and get ready to manifest!

This New Moon Happens With Six Planets in Retrograde

Neptune, Uranus, Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury are currently retrograde; they are traveling backward in their orbit. With all these planets backspinning, we have an opportunity to slow down and reflect on what we truly want out of our lives.

With Mercury in retrograde, we might feel like things are not progressing fast enough, but trust once the planet goes direct on October 18, all will be well.

It's Time to Get (Really) Real With Yourself

What do you "really" want out of life? Out of your current relationships? Are you working on yourself and finding your center? Aim for finding harmony as you identify key areas of your life that might need work. These include communication, flexibility, and how fair you are with yourself and others.

Engage in Productive Activities