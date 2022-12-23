It's time to set intentions that will take you to the next level in 2023.

Today's New Moon in Capricorn Will Help You Boss Up for the New Year

If you thought Capricorn season was about to start off slow and calm, you're in for a surprise, because the sign of the Sea Goat is here to give you the final push into the life you desire.

On December 23, the new moon is giving you a clean slate to set intentions that matter to you and propel your dreams into reality. This is also the last lunation of the year and it is squaring off with Jupiter in Aries and Chiron, so you'll have expansion in action and areas of healing.

During the week, you may feel as if old feelings or wounds have resurfaced, but Chiron's energy alongside the new moon will give you a chance to heal them and work on seeing things from a new perspective.

New Moon in Capricorn Credit: Getty Images

Part of Capricorn's energy is knowing that if you focus and work toward your goals, you can turn any dream into a reality. Although the Sea Goat is an Earth sign, it navigates the deep waters of the mystical, divine and dreamy, helping you tune in to those desires that may seem too big to achieve, but Capricorns know that if you can hold it in the eye of your mind, you can hold it in the palm of your hand.

A bump may come along the way when Mercury goes retrograde on December 29 also in Capricorn, but don't worry, this last retrograde is here to help you get deeper into reflection, think twice about what you're setting into motion with your intentions and make sure your plans are realistic.

To help you hone the energy of the new moon, rituals such as burning sage, and incense, writing down your intentions and taking time for self-care are important. Today is also a good day to clean your crystals with fresh water.