Charge Into a Fresh Start And Positive Future With February's New Moon in Aquarius
February is ushering in a new moon that's about to be a cosmic game changer. There will be astrological shifts that move us toward changing the status quo and into the next stage of our lives. Here are seven tips for navigating this powerful energy.
It's a Fresh Start
Each new moon is a chance for a new beginning—something that is even truer within Aquarius season. This water-bearing air sign is keen on transformation and changes, so this is a great time to switch gears and welcome the future with confidence.
Charge Into the Future
This new moon falls at the same time as Venus and Mercury retrograde ending. This offers us an optimistic mindset mixed with a super-charged energy that will help everyone focus on the future and what they want to achieve.
It Falls on the Lunar New Year
This new moon falls on the same day as the Chinese and Korean New Year, so see it as a second chance to reset your intentions.
Check Your Astrological Birth Chart
You can create a free birth chart and see in which area you have the sign of Aquarius. This will help you to focus your intentions and energy toward what already matches your cosmic vibes.
Write Down Your Intentions
Every new moon is a great time to write down and set concrete intentions for the next six months.
Venus is Back in Play
Venus has been retrograde since December 2021, helping us think about what we want, how we want it and when we want it. Now, with the new moon, she's back alongside Mercury and Mars, so go forth with confidence.
Nurture Yourself
As we start "black-mooning" (when the moon goes black) in preparation for the upcoming moon, take some time to love on yourself with a relaxing bath, face masks and a good pampering.