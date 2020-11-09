New Mexico Becomes Second State to Elect All Women of Color to Its House Delegation

New Mexico became only the second state in U.S. history to elect all women of color to the House of Representatives.

Last week, New Mexico became the second state in United States history to elect all women of color to the House of Representatives (Hawaii was the first, in 1990). Representative Deb Haaland, who is one of the first Native American women elected to Congress, won her re-election campaign for the state's 1st Congressional District. Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez won an open seat for the state's 3rd Congressional District, and Republican Yvette Herrell, a member of the Cherokee Nation, beat incumbent Xochitl Torres Small to represent the 2nd Congressional District.

"It's the honor of my life to be elected to serve #NM02," Herrell tweeted about her win. "My commitment to each citizen of our district is that I will serve each of them with integrity as we work together to rebuild our economy and protect the values that make America great!"

The state has been making similar headlines for a while now. In 2o18, voters elected Michelle Lujan Grisham as governor, making her the first Democratic female governor of New Mexico as well as the first Hispanic Democratic female governor in U.S. history.

Image zoom Ben Ray Luján | Credit: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Democratic Representative Ben Ray Luján also won his senate race in New Mexico last week, meaning he will become the fifth Latino serving in the current U.S. Senate. He joins Florida Republicans Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, New Jersey Democrat Bob Menéndez, and Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto. Masto made history in 2017 as the first Latina elected to the Senate.