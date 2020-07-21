117 New Emojis Are Coming Later This Year

In honor of World Emoji Day last Thursday, Apple shared images of some new emojis that will debut later this year. The newest additions include the transgender symbol, bubble tea, a ninja, and a Russian nesting doll. The tamale also joins the burrito and taco in the food department, and a piñata emoji is being added as well. You can see some of the new emojis here.

Google also announced new emojis for Android, which will include the aforementioned updates and 55 additional gender and skin tone variations. According to Gadgets 360, the new emojis — 117 in all — will arrive with the Android 11 update.

For the iPhone, users will also get updates for their Memojis, which will now feature new headwear and colorful face masks to reflect what users have been experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic.

